Pawel S Freitag, 15.09.2017 | 13:27 Uhr

Shame on you !

Everybody in Poland has followed news in press and internet about his amazing trip trough Poland. He crossed the border and ouer nice neighbors just killed this lovely bison who is the spieces of danger to extinct

http://www.tvn24.pl/poznan,43/zubr-wedrowniczek-przeplynal-odre-niemcy-go-zastrzelili,773067.html

There is many movies made by people of this bison :(

Poor thing