Lotte Sonntag, 07.01.2018 | 16:41 Uhr

Hierzu ein Gedicht v.d.Australischen Ureinwohner: Dear White Fella

Couple things you should Know -

When i born,i black

When i grow up,i black

When i going Sun,i black

When i cold,i black

When i scared,i black

And when i die,i still black



You White Fella

When you born,you pink

When you grow up,you white

When you going sun,you red

When you cold,you blue

When you scared,you yellow

When you sick,you green

And When you die-you grey

And when you have The cheek

You call me coloured?