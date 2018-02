Nichtraucher Berlin Montag, 05.02.2018 | 17:27 Uhr

Beides ist möglich: Cannabis zu legalisieren und Rauchen im öffentlichen Raum zwecks Gesundheitsschutz zu untersagen. In California macht das die liberale Universitäts-Stadt Berkley seit zehn Jahren: "To protect the health of everyone who uses Berkeley’s public areas, new and expanded smoking restrictions came into effect on May 22, 2008 creating smoke-free commercial zones. As of May 1, 2014 smoking will be also be prohibited in 100% of multi-unit housing.

Smoking is currently NOT permitted in the following locations:



ALL commercial zones

Parks and recreation areas

Service lines and waiting areas such as ATMs, bus stops and cab stands

Within 50 feet of doorways and windows of health care facilities, mental health facilities, child or adult care facilities, and senior centers

Within 25 feet of doorways and windows of any building open to the public

Quelle: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/ContentDisplay.aspx?id=21652