Teilnehmer in Brockworth beim Cheese Rolling am Cooper's Hill(Quelle: imago/sportfotodienst)
imago/sportfotodienst
Video: ARD Mittagsmagazin | 27.09.2018 | Torsten Michels | Bild: imago/sportfotodienst

Video | Cheese Rolling am Cooper's Hill - Brüche oder Nasenbluten? Hauptsache dem Käse hinterher!

Kommentar

Bitte füllen Sie die Felder aus, um einen Kommentar zu verfassen.

Kommentar verfassen
*Pflichtfelder

Bitte beachten Sie unsereNetiquette zum Kommentieren von Beiträgen sowie unsere Richtlinien zum Datenschutz.

Kommentieren

Mehr Videos