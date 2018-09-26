Ein Kind spielt den Ball mit dem Kopf (Quelle: Streetfootballworld)
Streetfootballworld
Video: rbb UM6 | 26.09.2018 | Philipp Büchner | Bild: Streetfootballworld

Video | Streetfootballworld in Moabit - Fußball als sozialer Motor

Kommentar

Bitte füllen Sie die Felder aus, um einen Kommentar zu verfassen.

Kommentar verfassen
*Pflichtfelder

Bitte beachten Sie unsereNetiquette zum Kommentieren von Beiträgen sowie unsere Richtlinien zum Datenschutz.

Kommentieren

Mehr Videos