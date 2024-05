Writer of my symphony

Play with me

Look into my eyes and see

People walk away but never say goodbye



Someone stole the moon tonight

Took my light

Everything is black and white

Who's the fool who told you boys don't cry



Hours and hours, empowers

Life is no game but it's ours

While, the time goes wild



Everyday I'm losing my mind

Holding on in this mysterious ride

Dancing in the storm

I got nothing to hide

Take it all and leave the world behind

Baby promise me you’ll hold me again

I’m still broken from this hurricane

This hurricane



Living in a fantasy, ecstasy

Everything is meant to be

We shall pass but love will never die



Hours and hours, empowers

Life is no game but it's ours

While, the time goes wild



Everyday I'm losing my mind

Holding on in this mysterious ride

Dancing in the storm

I got nothing to hide

Take it all and leave the world behind

Baby promise me you’ll hold me again

I’m still broken from this hurricane

This hurricane



Lo tzarich milim gdolot

(Don’t need big words)

Rak tfilot

(Just prayers)

Afilu eem kashe lirrot

(Even if it’s hard to see)

Tamid ata masheer li or echad katan

(You always leave one single light)

Text: Avi Ohayon, Keren Peles

Komposition: Avi Ohayon, Keren Peles, Stav Beger