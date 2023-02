Medina Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 | 18:54 Uhr

I like to see Berliners saying Green is against cars while Berlin is one of the most pro-car city I've been living in Europe.. Car drivers never let the walking people go firstly, very little cycling lane and zebra crossings. And people who support CDU, FDP and AFD still think the current policy is too hostile towards car, which literally shows that car drivers in Berlin have too many privileges against walking people and cyclists.